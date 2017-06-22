… Excessive heat watch remains in effect from Monday afternoon
through July 25…
* affected area… the lower elevations of southern and
southeastern Utah including St George, Zion National Park,
Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, Kanab, Glen
Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, Bullfrog and Hanksville.
* Timing… record challenging temperatures will reach between
105 and 115 degrees each afternoon.
* Impacts… dehydration, hyperthermia, and heat cramps may impact
those who do not take precautions. Prolonged exposure to heat
can result in heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Avoid
strenuous outdoor activities during the heat of the day.
For more information from NOAA/National Weather Service visit…
http://weather.Gov/saltlakecity
