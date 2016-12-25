🔊 Click to listen to story

The Simmons Family Foundation has donated $25,000 to the restoration of the Historic Rockville Bridge. The last of its kind in the state, the Parker through-truss bridge was funded by a Congressional appropriation to the U.S. Park Service. Over the last 90 years, the green paint has rusted away, and the shock-absorbing rollers have been frozen solid by debris accumulation. Earlier this year, the Town of Rockville was granted $2.5 million of federal bridge funding to rehabilitate the iconic structure. Rockville must match the grant with 6.77 percent, or just under $170,000. Having raised 40 percent of its grant-match goal, the town still needs $102,000 before restoration begins in October 2017.

Roy William and Elizabeth Ellison “Tibby” Simmons, founders of the Simmons Family Foundation, also restored the Desert Telegraph Company office in Rockville. In 1964, William was named president and CEO of Zions Bank where he served as chairman and CEO until 1990, continuing as chairman until 2002. In 1999, Harvard Business School honored William and Simmons by creating a case study of their partnership.

Donations are accepted via credit card at rockvilleutah.org/bridge. Checks should be made payable to the Town of Rockville with “bridge fund” in the memo section and mailed to PO Box 630206, Rockville, UT 84763.

