St. George Exchange Club announces January 2017 Student of the Month recipients

The St. George Exchange Club announced its January 2017 Student of the Month recipients: Jordan Christensen, Bentley Cox, Sarah Olmstead, Gracie Richens, and Brooke Thompson. The program recognizes the students’ accomplishments in academics, service and leadership in their respective schools. The St. George Exchange Club sponsors the Student of the Month Program, which honors one student from the area high schools each month.

Dixie State University has partnered with the St. George Exchange Club and will provide a one-year, full-tuition scholarship to the Student of the Year from each high school at the end of the school year as selected by the St. George Exchange Club’s Student of the Month Committee. This selection process is based upon the Student of the Year applications received from the students recognized throughout the year as their school’s Student of the Month.

In addition, two students from the area high schools who have been honored as Student of the Year will have the opportunity to go on to the Rocky Mountain Exchange Club District competition where they could win a $1,000 scholarship. If they win their districts, they can go on to national competition and win a $10,000 scholarship. The 2013 Student of the Year was EmRee Moody from St. George.

More information about the St. George Exchange Club is available from Dustin Schofield at (435) 674-3601.

