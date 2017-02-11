🔊 Click to listen to story

If you ask any politician in Utah, they’ll tell you that porn is a harmful way for people to learn about sex. In fact, politicians in Utah have been taking an aggressive stance against pornography and the “health crisis” it represents (as opposed to the “imaginary” health crisis caused by Salt Lake City’s air quality). Of course, Utah state legislators also feel like legitimate sex education is also harmful and recently shot down a bill that would have allowed parents to decide if their children could receive comprehensive sex education.

Well, it looks like one porn site has decided to step up and help out Utahns who consume more porn than any other state by a wide margin.

Xhamster.com is redirecting all traffic from Utah servers to a Youtube channel with all PG-13 sex ed videos. So, this morning, when 5.47 out of every 1,000 Utahns went to get their porn on, they received the following message:

“Utahns consume the most porn per capita of any state, but have the lowest level of sex education. We’re here to change that.”

Viewers are then given the choice to obtain legitimate sex education or continue on to the website for their porn fix.

In a blog post, xhamster.com elaborated on the action.

“While we love porn, we don’t think that it should be relied on for sex ed any more than Star Wars is a substitute for science class,” the post read.

So Utahns now have a choice between legitimate sex education and pornography. Which do you think they’ll choose?

