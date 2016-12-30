🔊 Click to listen to story

Movie Review: “Fences” (PG-13)

There’s something to be said for powerful performances, and “Fences” is certainly elevated by two great ones. Denzel Washington and Viola Davis are the very personification of electric in Washington’s big-screen adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer and Tony Award winning play from 1987.

“Fences” takes place in Pittsburgh and follows African-American Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) as he deals with family life and turbulent race relations during the ’50s. At the heart of the story is an examination of Troy’s marriage to compassionate Rose (Davis), a strained relationship with his son Cory (Jovan Adepo), and political-caused contention at the sanitation department where he’s employed.

“Fences” is the sixth part in Wilson’s 10-part “Pittsburgh Cycle” series, and to a certain extent there are aspects of the story that reflect Wilson’s own life experiences. As presented on the big screen, director Denzel Washington lets the material speak for itself. Like many other big-screen adaptations of noteworthy plays (think “August: Osage County”), this film version of “Fences” goes the minimalist route. Rather than expanding the palate, it’s more like Washington is giving viewers a front-row ticket to the play. We can see the pain, frustration, and heartache on the characters’ faces. There are a few moments when Washington pulls back and gives us a look at the ’50s Pittsburgh backdrop, but for the most part, “Fences” is very up close and personal with these people, unfolding in long stretches of very intimate conversation that could be best described as playlike.

Washington is magnetic as Troy Maxson. He’s played the character on stage, and on film, the role fits this brilliant actor like a glove. Troy is a complicated and undeniably flawed man. He’s a tragic literary figure with obvious shades of Willy Loman, and it’s a testament to Washington’s chops as an actor and Wilson’s detailed writing skills that Troy always feels human. Even when he’s attempting to justify specific actions that aren’t particularly justifiable or giving an entirely new meaning to the term “tough love” when it comes to the way he deals with his, there’s always empathy. Likewise, Davis is an absolute emotional powerhouse as Rose. She anchors the movie and brings a much needed sense of compassion to the table. Together, Washington and Davis prove to be a formidable pair to the point that they feel like a genuine married couple. And the tricky terrain they navigate in the final act of this story is heartwrenching.

Elsewhere, “Fences” is populated by a terrific supporting cast including Adepo, Russell Hornsby, and a fantastic Mykelti Williamson (“Forrest Gump”) as Troy’s mentally challenged brother. As strong as the supporting cast is, it’s Stephen Henderson who shines brightest as Troy’s lifelong friend, Jim Bono. The conversations between Troy and Jim feel real and honest. Furthermore, Henderson offers up a sense of wisdom and an easygoing charm that keeps this film from drowning in misery. Yes, it should be noted that “Fences” is supremely depressing.

It should be reiterated that “Fences” isn’t a big, flashy cinematic take on August Wilson’s award-winning play but rather an intimate, straightforward adaptation of it. If you’re into the written word, chances are you’re going to be moved by it, but even if it’s too playlike for your tastes, you’re still likely to be bowled over by Washington and Davis. These masterclass actors light it up in two of 2016’s very best onscreen performances.

