The 11th annual Red Rock Film Festival will be held at the Ramada Cedar City, located at 1575 W 200 N in Cedar City, and at various other locations around Cedar City starting Nov. 11. Admission is $3 per movie or $250 for a full all-access pass. It is an artist’s retreat for film, cuisine, parties, and workshops with industry professionals. The film festival will feature screenings of more than 60 new films with filmmakers and upcoming actors. From westerns and adventure sports documentaries to international dramatic features, the festival is just a 2.5-hour drive north of Las Vegas and offers a location to see films with both Cedar Breaks National Monument and Zion National Park nearby. The festival allows all ages. More information is available by calling (435) 705-5555 or visiting redrockfilmfestival.com.

