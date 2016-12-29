🔊 Click to listen to story

Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide

This New Year’s weekend is going to be a spectacular mix of theater, live music, art exhibits, and New Year’s Eve parties all over southern Utah. Don’t miss out on everything southern Utah has to offer its community! For a full list of weekend events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.



Bring in the Brew Year featuring Catfish John at Zion Canyon Brew Pub

Treat yourself to a New Year’s Eve night out at Zion Canyon Brew Pub in Springdale Saturday at 9 p.m. featuring a live musical performance by Catfish John. There is a $10 cover charge at the door. For more information, visit Zion Canyon Brew Pub on Facebook, or call (435) 772-0336.

Painted Hills Fiber Artists exhibit The Painted Hills Fiber Artists will feature their work at the St. George Art Museum Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31. For more information, call Rosemary Hargrove at (435) 817-5650.

Brigham’s Playhouse presents “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Brigham’s Playhouse presents an original musical version of “It’s A Wonderful Life” Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. This theatrical performance will play through Dec. 31. Ticket prices are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, and $17 for children 5–17 and students (with valid student ID). Children under 5 years old are not permitted. Tickets can be purchased at BrighamsPlayhouse.com.

Tyler James starring in Elvis Live From Vegas at the Casablanca Resort

“Elvis Live from Vegas” will feature the Memphis Experience Band and Tyler James performing an incomparable tribute to the King at the Casablanca Resort, Friday at 7:30 p.m. this is a 21 and older show. ID’s are required. Tickets are $15to $25 and are on sale at StarTickets.com.