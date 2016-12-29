Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide
This New Year’s weekend is going to be a spectacular mix of theater, live music, art exhibits, and New Year’s Eve parties all over southern Utah. Don’t miss out on everything southern Utah has to offer its community! For a full list of weekend events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.
Bring in the Brew Year featuring Catfish John at Zion Canyon Brew Pub
Treat yourself to a New Year’s Eve night out at Zion Canyon Brew Pub in Springdale Saturday at 9 p.m. featuring a live musical performance by Catfish John. There is a $10 cover charge at the door. For more information, visit Zion Canyon Brew Pub on Facebook, or call (435) 772-0336.
Painted Hills Fiber Artists exhibit
The Painted Hills Fiber Artists will feature their work at the St. George Art Museum Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31. For more information, call Rosemary Hargrove at (435) 817-5650.
Brigham’s Playhouse presents “It’s A Wonderful Life”
Brigham’s Playhouse presents an original musical version of “It’s A Wonderful Life” Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. This theatrical performance will play through Dec. 31. Ticket prices are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, and $17 for children 5–17 and students (with valid student ID). Children under 5 years old are not permitted. Tickets can be purchased at BrighamsPlayhouse.com.
Tyler James starring in Elvis Live From Vegas at the Casablanca Resort
“Elvis Live from Vegas” will feature the Memphis Experience Band and Tyler James performing an incomparable tribute to the King at the Casablanca Resort, Friday at 7:30 p.m. this is a 21 and older show. ID’s are required. Tickets are $15to $25 and are on sale at StarTickets.com.
DJ Spinz at The One and Only
D.J. Spinz will be at the One and Only Friday night at 9 p.m. Dance the night away, have a few drinks, play pool, and have a great time! Contact The One and Only for more information.
Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City
Visit the only Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Utah, a real farmers market that sells only locally produced and grown fruit, vegetables, jam, bread, and other farm products. The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the IFA parking lot. For information, contact Symbria Patterson at info@yearroundfarmersmarket.org or call her at (435) 865-6792.
New Year’s Eve parties at noon and midnight at Eureka Casino Resort
Join Eureka Casino Resort at noon and midnight on Saturday for a New Year’s Eve Bash. There will be hats, noisemakers, and champagne as well an official countdown. This is a free event. For more information, contact Carol White at the Eureka Casino Resort. Email cwhite@eurekamesquite.com or call (702) 346-4600.
New Years’ Eve fireworks at Canyon Community Center in Springdale
There will be a New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Springdale at the Canyon Community Center Saturday at 7 p.m. This is a free event. For more information, contact Darci Carlson at the Town of Springdale by email at dcarlson@springdaletown.com or call (435) 772-3434.
Toadz New Year’s Eve Bash
New Years Eve Hawaiian vacation giveaway party with DJ Janelle
Mike’s Tavern is hosting southern Utah’s biggest New Year’s Eve party with DJ Janelle. There will be many giveaways including a seven-night Hawaiian vacation, a three-day, two- night trip to Las Vegas, and $500 for casino fun. There is no cover charge for this event. Drinks will be on $3 specials. There will be free party favors, arcade games, beer pong tables, and great food. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
New Year’s Eve 2017 Envy Nightclub
Envy Nightclub in Mesquite will host a 21-and-older New Year’s Eve party Saturday at 9 p.m. There will be a full bar and real beer, a street taco cart, and a massive balloon drop, and there is no last call. Cocktails start at $5. This event is $10 at the door, or call (801) 231-3096 to reserve a lower table or VIP table to ring in the New Year. ID’s are required. For more information, contact Envy Nightclub and Lounge.
New Year’s Eve at the Bit and Spur
The Bit and Spur Saloon hosts a New Year’s Eve party complete with a live musical performance by The Reals Saturday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. This is a 21-and-older event, and ID’s are required. There is a $20 cover charge. For more information, contact The Bit and Spur Saloon at bitandspur@infowest.com, or call (435) 772-3498.
All Request Live New Year’s Eve party starring Vegas Limit
The All Request Live New Year’s Eve Party starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Casablanca Resort. Tickets start at $15 if purchased in advance. All reserved seats include party favors and a champagne toast. There is a dance floor with DJ Ricochet. This is a 21-and-older event. ID’s are required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StarTickets.com.
Holiday Road at The Difiore Center
“Holiday Road” is a feel good exhibit of vibrant artworks with a memory lane or road trip vibe reminiscent of enjoyable travels including scenic artscapes and vehicles of eras gone by. The reception will have car-themed music along with “road trip” refreshments. The exhibit will show Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. There will be an artists’ reception held Jan. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Cindy Still at difiorecenter@gmail.com, or call (435) 673-4206.