🔊 Click to listen to story

Construction work has begun on the section of State Route 9 between the entrance to Rockville and just south of the Majestic View Lodge. The road will be resurfaced, and some of the shoulders will be widened between January and April. The construction team will host an informal information session about the proposed Springdale project’s design — including changes to on-street parking, sidewalk widths, and on-street delivery areas and loading zones — Jan. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Canyon Community Center and will be available to answer questions Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deep Creek Coffee.

Construction has been scheduled to occur during the lowest park visitation season and is anticipated to complete by April. Work will occur during the day. Utah Department of Transportation will maintain one lane of traffic at all times to be controlled with flaggers and/or a pilot car. Delays of up to 20 minutes should be anticipated.

Initial construction activities in January include the following:

—Rock excavation in advance of shoulder widening. Expect an increase in daytime noise. This work will begin near the Majestic View Lodge and will then move towards Virgin. —Utility location will be completed with shoulder closures. —Culvert installation will be completed with lane closures.

No work with impacts to traffic will occur until Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The project has been divided into two sections, Rockville and Springdale.

The Rockville project includes the following improvements and is scheduled to be completed between January and April 2017:

—Shoulder widening between Rockville and Springdale. —Roadway resurfacing. Resurfacing is when a new top layer of asphalt is added in order to extend the life of the roadway.

The Springdale project includes the following improvements and is expected to begin construction towards the end of 2017:

—Roadway reconstruction. Reconstruction is when the roadway is excavated down to native ground and rebuilt. This provides an entirely new roadway section. —Evaluation of drainage systems, pedestrian facilities, and irrigation ditches to determine if improvements should be included with this project.

The Springdale project design is nearing completion. Please join us to learn more about the proposed design including changes to on-street parking, sidewalk widths, and on-street delivery areas/loading zones.

Canyon Community Center is located at 126 Lion Blvd. in Springdale, and Deep Creek Coffee is located at 932 Zion Park Blvd. in Springdale. More information is available at (888) 556-0232 or sr9@utah.gov.

Articles related to “State Route 9 Rockville construction phase begins, team answers questions”