SUU presents Menotti’s “Old Maid and the Thief”

Southern Utah University’s theater department will present performances of Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Old Maid and the Thief” Nov. 8–11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Thorley Recital Hall. Professor Carol Ann Modesitt will direct the production, which centers on the paradox of the so-called quiet life and the hidden agendas and power struggles in rural society. Miss Todd — the town busybody — her maid Laetitia, and a wandering man named Bob serve as the central characters for whom overlapping motives and relationships create a tangled story of false accusations and unrequited love.

“This is a really challenging opera but it has been a great learning experience,” said SUU student Leslie Perkins. “I think it’s a great opera for anyone to come see because it’s funny and there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

Menotti wrote over two dozen operas, several ballets, and numerous choral works. Menotti won the Pulitzer Prize for “The Consul” and “The Saint of Bleecker Street.” He was born in Cadegliano-Viconago, Italy and held his Italian citizenship throughout his life but considered himself an American composer. His opera “Amahi and the Night Visitors” was the first opera written for American television.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. SUU faculty, staff, and students enter free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest. More information on SUU’s music department, is available at suu.edu/music.

