Already recognized by Colleges of Distinction for its innovative approach to education, Southern Utah University has been awarded four Field of Study Badges for its business, education, nursing, and engineering programs. The 21st century job market now demands employees who are both stellar communicators and critical thinkers, and it is with SUU’s personalized attention and hands-on approach to career development that its students are especially prepared to take on the postgraduate world.

“At SUU, we always strive to provide the very best high impact practices for our students and their futures through an engaged, career-oriented learning experience,” said SUU Provost Dr. Brad Cook. “SUU will continue to distinguish itself as a premier higher education institution in the intermountain west throughout the coming years.”

“We are ecstatic to celebrate southern Utah University for its exceptional commitment to student success,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “Building upon its extensive curriculum, as well as its impressive engagement of high-impact practices, SUU continues to stand out through its stance as a leader in professional education.”

The Field of Study Badges are true marks of honor in the world of higher education. Colleges of Distinction granted these awards after a comprehensive vetting process, selecting schools based on such qualities as accreditation, breadth of program, and track record for success.

Business

The fast-paced, modern world of business requires effective communication and innovative strategies. SUU’s School of Business keeps its future leaders ahead of the curve and ready to grow alongside the industry. Business degrees include accounting, economics, finance, marketing, management and hospitality, and hotel management. The new home of SUU’s School of Business will be constructed with state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, and technology in order to meet the needs of its students and prepare business leaders for the future.

Education

SUU’s future educators are bolstered by an enriching liberal arts perspective, allowing them to be empathetic, creative, and efficient mentors for their students. The Beverley Taylor Sorenson College of Education and Human Development offers education-focused degrees in elementary and secondary education and family life and human development. The Kinesiology and Outdoor Recreation department provides students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunity to have a healthy lifestyle and overall wellbeing.

Nursing

The accredited nursing program at SUU has enabled its students to take calculated action, even in high-pressure situations. Their well-rounded perspective allows them to think on their feet and care deeply for their patients. SUU’s nursing program includes tracks for pre-licensure and RN to BSN.

Engineering

The rarest of Colleges of Distinction’s Field of Study award, the engineering badge honors SUU’s Department of Engineering & Technology for its degree concentrations in civil, electrical, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. Students in these programs learn not only how to be technological innovators but also how to use their knowledge in the most creative ways. Inspired and inventive, these students are working toward a better future.

For years, students across the country have known that they could turn to Colleges of Distinction as a one-of-a-kind resource to find the best-fit school for them. Part of what makes Colleges of Distinction unique is how it evaluates schools based on their ability to provide a high-quality student experience as well as a thorough liberal arts education.

Southern Utah University’s profile and more information about the innovative learning experiences it offers are available at collegesofdistinction.com/school/southern-utah-university.

