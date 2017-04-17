The 13th annual Zion Canyon Earth Day Celebration will take place on the lawn of the Bit & Spur Restaurant in Springdale April 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year, the Zion Canyon Earth Day Celebration will participate in the March for Science, an international movement taking place around the globe. After the concert, interested participants will march from the lawn of the Bit and Spur to the Canyon Community Center where they will gather for a drum circle. Those interested in participating should bring drums and signs.

The March for Science is a peaceful march in solidarity with scientists who want to sound a call to support and safeguard the scientific community in the face of recent policy changes.

A three-day drum workshop will be held at the Canyon Community Center, facilitated by composer and multi-instrumentalist Nacho Arimany, who will also perform at the April 22 celebration. The workshop runs April 19–21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Zion Canyon Earth Day Celebration is a sustainability-focused and educationally driven showcase for local bands, food vendors, and artists. The Bit & Spur Restaurant is located at 1212 Zion Park Blvd. in Springdale. More information on the event and volunteering is available by calling (435) 772-3434 or emailing ccc@infowest.com.

