Arrowhead Gallery features Charles Fletcher in November

Arrowhead Gallery’s November featured artist is Charles Fletcher. He will display a number of new pieces in the gallery through November. A reception will be held in the gallery Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

Arrowhead Gallery is located at 68 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The gallery can be viewed online at arrowheadgallery-etc.com.

The Arrowhead Gallery is composed of artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. More information is available at southernutahartguild.com.

