Arrowhead Gallery features Charles Fletcher in November
“Windswept” by Charles Fletcher

Arrowhead Gallery’s November featured artist is Charles Fletcher. He will display a number of new pieces in the gallery through November. A reception will be held in the gallery Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

Arrowhead Gallery is located at 68 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The gallery can be viewed online at arrowheadgallery-etc.com.

The Arrowhead Gallery is composed of artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. More information is available at southernutahartguild.com.

Articles related to “Arrowhead Gallery features Charles Fletcher in November”

Local art gallery features painting of mountains, sparks controversy

Art Smart: Clean painting

Art Smart: Vincent van Gogh melted crayon art

Facebook Comments
SHARE
Previous articleCARTOON: “Dum-Dum Diss Dossier”
The Independent
The Independent is St George & Southern Utah's best news & events source. Serving Cedar City to Kanab, Utah and Mesquite Nevada including all of Washington and Iron Counties in Utah. Ivins, Santa Clara, Washington, Hurricane, La Verkin, Toquerville, Leeds, Virgin, Rockville & Springdale, Utah including Zion National Park in Washington County. Parowan, Panguich and New Harmony in Iron County, Utah.