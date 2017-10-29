Arrowhead Gallery’s November featured artist is Charles Fletcher. He will display a number of new pieces in the gallery through November. A reception will be held in the gallery Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
Arrowhead Gallery is located at 68 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The gallery can be viewed online at arrowheadgallery-etc.com.
The Arrowhead Gallery is composed of artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. More information is available at southernutahartguild.com.
Articles related to “Arrowhead Gallery features Charles Fletcher in November”
Local art gallery features painting of mountains, sparks controversy
Facebook Comments