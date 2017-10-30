By Joshua Scott

“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” centers on a young window-cleaner, J. Pierrepont Finch, who as the show begins is poring over a how-to book for transforming himself into a tycoon. He soon bluffs his way into a job in the mail room at World Wide Wicket Company where he catches the eye of secretary Rosemary Pilkington. With a mixture of innocence and smarts, our hero continues to climb the ladder of success, impressing boss J.B. Biggley while overcoming opposition from Biggley’s lazy nephew, Bud Frump. Meanwhile, Biggley is trying to keep his girlfriend, Hedy La Rue, happy, and Rosemary is dreaming of an idyllic suburban life with her future husband “Ponty” Finch. Will everyone at World Wide Wicket get their version of a happy ending?

The Dixie High School Arts Department’s production this fall is a delightful musical satire of corporate life and office politics, packed with memorable songs sure to please, under the direction of theater instructor Joshua Scott. For the last 20 years, Scott has been a fixture in the theater community of southern Utah, taking part in the wonderful productions at Dixie State University, Tuacahn, and The Stage Door. He is so happy to be able to continue his work with the talented students of Dixie High School.

Performances are scheduled for Nov. 2, 3, 4, and 6 at 7:30 p.m. in DHS’s performing arts auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at showtix4u.com or at the door.

