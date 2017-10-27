Dixie State University hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 25 to celebrate the addition of the institution’s Human Performance Center.

The ceremony, which drew a crowd of nearly 350, commenced the construction process for the fitness and allied health facility.

DSU is working with Layton Construction, MHTN Architects, and Hastings+Chivetta design services on the facility, for which construction will begin the following week and is expected to be finished prior to the 2019 fall semester. The $55 million project is funded by appropriations from the Utah State Legislature and student fees as well as by donations from Washington County, the City of St. George, and private contributors.

The facility will hold the specialized classrooms and labs DSU needs to offer health and human performance programs such as recreation and sport management, population health, and exercise science. The center also will provide the space necessary to partner with the University of Utah to offer physical and occupational therapy programs in southern Utah.

In addition to housing DSU’s campus recreation and intramural programs, the building will include exercise facilities such as basketball courts that convert to indoor soccer venues, a student fitness center, a climbing wall (the largest on a Utah campus), and an indoor track that connects to an open-air rooftop track via a suspended sprint track. Additionally, the roof will provide space where the university can host outdoor events.

The center will feature a 50-meter olympic-sized swimming pool with deck and spectator space, making it the only pool in southern Utah to meet NCAA requirements to host Division II meets and the second in Utah to do so.

The Human Performance Center also will cater to the needs of southern Utah’s event-based tourism industry. The facility will be equipped to host local, regional, and state high school swim meets, Huntsman World Senior Games competitions, and community-sponsored sporting events.

Articles related to “DSU breaks ground on Human Performance Center”