🔊 Click to listen to story

The Pawsitively Unique Thrift Boutique moved to the Festival Plaza, located at 969 N 3050 E in St. George and reopened Jan. 6.

The boutique-style thrift store supports Providing Animals With Support — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue organization founded in 2003 — by offering unique gifts, furniture, collectibles, clothing, and other unusual finds. All items are donated, and all proceeds benefit the organization.

“We are so excited about our new location,” said Faith Havick, thrift store director and president of Providing Animals With Support’s board of directors. “We will have more room, and that means we can raise more money. Our volunteers are working hard to prepare for the move and make our store a beautiful and fun place to shop.”

The boutique welcomes donations of new and gently used items and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at dixiepaws.org or by calling (435) 414-6061.

Articles related to “Pawsitively Unique Thrift Boutique reopens at new location”