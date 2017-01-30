🔊 Click to listen to story

By Kathy Riggs, Utah State University Extension professor

Winter weather can regularly create emergency situations such as massive power outages, dangerous road conditions, or flooding across the nation. In Utah, we are not without our share of emergency weather-caused situations that can leave people stranded, without heat or lights for several hours, or stopped on the freeway due to a car accident.

While these situations can be frustrating at best, some can mean there will be no relief for up to 72 hours. How would you fare if you were home or in your car “stuck” with only what you have on hand to help you survive? Would you have sufficient supplies of food and water and a source of heat or warmth and other emergency items to last for three or more days?

If you are new to food storage or emergency preparedness, this question may be difficult to answer. However, even for those who think they are prepared, it’s good to review some basics and examine what goes in a 72-hour emergency kit.

Below are tips for preparing your portable emergency supply, adapted from USU’s online publication, “A Guide to Food Storage for Emergencies.”

Foods to include in the 72-hour kit

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the general guidelines are to stock canned foods, dry mixes, and other staples that do not require refrigeration, cooking, water, or special preparation along with a manual can opener and eating utensils:

—Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, and vegetables. —Protein or fruit bars. —Dry cereal or granola. —Peanut butter. —Dried fruit. —Nuts, chips, or crackers. —Food for infants. —Powdered drink mixes to add to water. —Comfort foods, candy bars, etc.

Beverages to include in the 72-hour kit include the following:

—Bottled water. —Soda or juices. Avoid diet sodas if possible since the artificial sweeteners break down and can cause an off flavor in soda stored beyond the expiration date. Regular soda will just taste flat. —Nonperishable pasteurized milk sold in cartons that do not require refrigeration.

How to store the 72-hour supply kit

In case you are home and need to evacuate on short notice, these supplies should be stored in a convenient location close to a front door or garage. Use one or two portable containers. Consider a tote on wheels with a handle, backpacks, etc., that are easy to move. Be sure they will fit in your car and that they can be carried or pulled to a safe location if you need to leave the car.

Amount of water to include

The recommendation is one gallon of water per adult per day. However, the requirement for staying hydrated varies according to age, physical condition, activity, diet, and climate. Bottled water is the easiest to store, whether it is purchased in individual serving sizes or larger containers such as three-liter jugs. Again, consider how you will carry this with you.

How to keep food cold or frozen at home

If you experience a power outage that doesn’t require you to leave your home, make certain perishable foods remain usable for as long as possible. If you have enough warning or have extra space in the freezer, fill empty spaces with bagged blocks of ice or fill clean plastic containers or jugs with water and freeze. Food in the freezer may not stay completely frozen but will stay cold for 1 or 2 days. Foods in the refrigerator may fare better if they can be transferred into insulated ice chests and covered with cubed ice.

How to maintain emergency food storage

It is not only important to obtain a 72-hour supply of food and water but also to store it safely and rotate the food to keep it appetizing and safe to eat”

—Keep the foods in a cool, dry place. —Store in tightly closed plastic or metal containers to protect from pests and to extend shelf life. —Throw out any canned goods that have become dented, show signs of corrosion, or are bulging. —Use foods by their expiration or freshness dates and replace as necessary. —Rotate water storage annually. —Re-evaluate your food and water storage needs annually as families expand or get smaller in numbers.

The initial expense of time and money to establish a three-day emergency food supply may seem daunting. However, once established, you can reduce the sense of fear, knowing you are prepared and can keep your family nourished during an emergency situation.

Kathy Riggs is a Utah State University Extension professor.

