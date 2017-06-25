By Heidi LeBlanc and Casey Coombs

Farmers markets are known for offering an ever-changing variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Although variety is a benefit of shopping at local farmers markets, it can be difficult and overwhelming to come up with a menu for the week without knowing what will be available at the market. Yet being flexible allows you to choose the produce that looks the best and is offered at a good price. Below are tips for planning menus around the unpredictable availability at farmers markets.

Reverse your menu planning schedule. Shop at the market first, then build a menu for the week based on what you purchased. This will also help ensure that you use what you bought, reducing food waste.

Plan the non-vegetable portion of your meals, then add the vegetable part after seeing what looks best at the market.

Have a general sense of when different fruits and vegetables are usually in season and available. Plan your menu with at least two options, then buy the one that is offered at the best price.

Bring your menu to the market. If there is something that looks great but isn’t in your plan, revise your menu on the spot to incorporate it.

Include a few meals in your menu that use a wide variety of produce, like stir-fry or soup.

Be open to making last-minute substitutions to your favorite recipes. Here are some ideas of fruits and vegetables that work well as substitutions.

Recipe calls for Try this instead Apples Pears, grapes, cherries Beets Radishes, turnips, rutabaga, potatoes Blueberries Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, pitted cherries Broccoli Cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts Cucumbers Zucchini, celery Zucchini Yellow squash, patty pan squash, eggplant Potatoes Carrots, sweet potatoes, beets, rutabaga, turnips Spinach Kale, Swiss chard, bok choy Onions Shallots, leeks, scallions Peaches Nectarines, plums, pears

Heidi LeBlanc is the Utah State University Extension Food Sense state director, and Casey Coombs is the Utah State University Extension Food Sense policy, systems, and environments coordinator.

