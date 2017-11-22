On Oct. 24, a group of Southern Utah University students were helping to provide routine health screenings in Las Vegas.

After they returned, two of the students who had participated in the health screenings reported a potential concern related to glucose testing that was part of the screenings. According to preliminary information, the concern involving a finger prick with a lancet may have involved the students and up to four screening participants.

As soon as SUU became aware of the report, the university immediately took precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its students and the individuals participating in the health screenings, including testing and preventive medical treatment. The university has been working with the Las Vegas Salvation Army involved in the health screenings to identify and notify the screening participants.

To date, the university does not have information that there is a health risk to students or participants, and the inquiry is ongoing.

“The health and safety of our students and screening participants is our highest priority,” stated Scott L Wyatt, president of SUU. “The university is concerned and is taking every precaution to ensure the health of our students and the screening participants while we continue to look into this matter.”

SUU is inquiring into the facts surrounding the health screenings and will assist students and participants in taking ongoing medical precautions until definitive information is received.

For privacy reasons, SUU is unable to release details about those involved but will provide an update when further information becomes available. The university has been advised that results of testing may not be available for several months.

Articles related to “Health concerns arise after SUU students provide screenings in Las Vegas”