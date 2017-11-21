Southern Utah University recently resigned its Alliance for Education agreement with Bryce Canyon National Park. The alliance is to further the relationship and missions of both entities in serving the region by protecting park resources and providing enhanced visitor opportunities while educating students about park resources. The experiential learning opportunities include internships, joint research, field trips, advocacy training, and wilderness experience.

“The renewal of our Alliance for Education agreement helps us provide hundreds of paid internships for students every year — doing such things as scientific research, trail maintenance, communication, and accounting,” said SUU President Scott L. Wyatt. “There are possibilities for students of every major.”

For over ten years, SUU has referred to Bryce Canyon National Park as its east campus. Through the alliance, the two organizations have conducted research, created learning programs, and engaged students through conservation crews and internships.

“The alliance has welcomed classes from across campus, hosted the Wilderness First Responder for ten years, and it has gotten students involved with research in a number of different projects, including geology, archeology and recreation visitor use,” said Briget Eastep, director of outdoor engagement.

