Southern Utah University’s dance and theater department will put on a concert of original choreography, “Beneath the Surface: An Original Choreographed Dance Concert.” The concert will run in the Randall L. Jones Theatre Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1, 2, and 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee Dec. 2.

Under the direction of Lise Mills, SUU dance students will present a restaging of “The Foot Peddler,” a choreography by Burch Mann, the founder of the American Folk Ballet.

“I love Burch’s choreography,” said Mills, who performed for over 30 years with Burch Mann. “As I have found every year I have set something from the American Folk Ballet repertoire, the students are never quite sure what they are getting into the first year they do it, but they quickly find out they love it and look forward to being a part of it the next year and the next. It’s addictive. The choreography is extremely challenging and unique. Not only do they have an opportunity to learn some difficult choreography, but also how to act and tell a story.”

“When I finished my piece and got to watch my dancers perform what had previously just been an idea in my head, I was beyond excited,” said senior dance performance major Emilee Clements. “However, the most rewarding part of any production is showing your hard work to an audience.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Southern Utah University faculty, staff, and students are free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show or online at suu.edu/pva.

